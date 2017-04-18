  • Home >
  • ABS breaks ground on new global headquarters building
Classification society ABS has broken ground on a new global headquarters in Houston.

The 10-storey, 326,800 sq ft headquarters will be located near the intersection of I-45 and the Grand Parkway in the Houston area. The building is due for completion at the end of 2018.

“This is an important milestone in our 155-year-young history and reaffirms our commitment to Houston,” said ABS Chairman, president and ceo Christopher J. Wiernicki. “Working with our project partners, we have designed this building to create a collaborative environment that will facilitate communication and promote innovation in direct support of our safety-focused mission.”

Posted 18 April 2017

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

