ABS breaks ground on new global headquarters building

The 10-storey, 326,800 sq ft headquarters will be located near the intersection of I-45 and the Grand Parkway in the Houston area. The building is due for completion at the end of 2018.

“This is an important milestone in our 155-year-young history and reaffirms our commitment to Houston,” said ABS Chairman, president and ceo Christopher J. Wiernicki. “Working with our project partners, we have designed this building to create a collaborative environment that will facilitate communication and promote innovation in direct support of our safety-focused mission.”