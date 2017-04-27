ABS develops industry-leading guidance for container lashing

The increasing size of containerships, higher container stacks, flexible bridges and increased stack weights have together made the task of securing containers safely an ever-more complex endeavour for operators and crews.

In 2007, the largest proportion of the global container fleet could be found among vessels able to carry 2,900 teu of capacity or less and vessels within the panamax category and smaller comprised nearly 90% of the fleet. The trend since then has been for consistent increases and workhorse vessels on the main Asia-Europe trade that are now often within the 17-20,000 teu segment.

These larger containerships, featuring higher stacks with increased weights have introduced new complexities in securing containers. In response, leading classification society ABS has released the enhanced ABS Guide for Certification of Container Securing Systems (Lashing Guide) and new companion software, ABS C-LASH™.

ABS worked with global owners, designers and shipyards to develop and deliver the industry’s most comprehensive guidance and software, bringing safety and efficiency to a new level.

Central to the Lashing Guide is a newly developed nonlinear lashing analysis procedure that represents a significant improvement over traditional formulas for container securing. Coupled with new easy-to-use software that simplifies analysis of container lashing arrangements, the resources are a game changer for safety and operational performance in the containership sector

“The innovative methodology used in the container lashing analysis is unique to ABS,” says ABS executive vice president for global marine Kirsi Tikka. “By applying a smarter approach to lashing systems, owners and operators can make better decisions on container loads and find new efficiencies in their current onboard arrangements.”

Used with the ABS C-LASH software, the Guide helps users evaluate mixed, external and internal lashings at multiple tiers and multiple lashing points, twist-lock gaps in both vertical and horizontal directions and the effect of lashing bridge flexibility. The advanced ability to account for these variables allows owners and operators to make smarter and more informed decisions on cargo distribution and lashing arrangements.

The ABS C-LASH software solution provides a user-friendly experience with a computational engine that solves 26 interrelated nonlinear equations. ABS C-LASH was developed and refined over two years in close cooperation with owners, shipyards and lashing system designers.

For more than 50 years, ABS has been a trusted technical advisor for the containership sector. From the very first containership in operation to today’s most advanced ships, no other class society has a comparable track record for aiding the containership sector in identifying and leveraging new concepts to improve operations, protect the environment and enhance safety.