ABS updates advisory for IMO’s 2020 global sulphur cap

Classification society ABS has updated an advisory on the latest available exhaust gas abatement technologies to help the shipping industry prepare itself for the upcoming IMO global fuel sulphur content cap of 0.5% in 2020.

The updated ABS advisory on exhaust gas scrubber systems includes background on air emission regulations and explores the different types of available scrubber technologies along with the associated installation and operational challenges for each.

The installation of exhaust gas cleaning systems, commonly referred to as scrubbers, is a potential solution for shipowners looking to comply with the IMO Marpol Annex VI regulation.

“As I meet with owners and operators around the globe, there is a common focus on how best to comply with the upcoming global sulphur cap. This advisory provides in-depth guidance on scrubber technology selection and comes just as the marine industry is weighing the right compliance options for their fleets,” said Kirsi Tikka, ABS executive vice president for global marine.

Thomas Kirk, ABS director of environmental performance, commented: “As we close in on 2020, scrubbers are under increasing consideration as a solution for many vessels. By utilizing this advisory to understand the unique characteristics of the available scrubber technologies, the marine industry will be able to make smarter decisions on the future of their fleets.”

ABS claimed that it has introduced the world’s first scrubber-ready notation, providing guidance for owners who are planning to retrofit their vessel with a sulphur oxide (SOx) scrubber at a future date.

ABS has also published the Guide for Exhaust Emission Abatement which applies to vessels fitted with an exhaust emission abatement system, including SOx scrubbers, selective catalytic reduction systems and exhaust gas recirculation for nitrous oxide (NOx) emission control.