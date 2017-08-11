Brazil’s GranInvestimentos and Royal IHC join forces on oil and gas solutions

Brazilian company GranInvestimentos and Dutch company Royal IHC are joining forces to deliver innovative and integrated life cycle solutions to customers in the oil and gas sector.

Through this partnership, both companies are set to increase their operational and service activities, and expand their presence in Latin America, they said in a statement. Dutch Royal IHC acquired a 50% share of GranEnergia – a subsidiary of GranInvestimentos that is active in the oil and gas market. The new partnership will be named GranIHC Services.

It will provide integrated services to customers in the oil and gas industry in the fields of offshore maintenance and repair, logistical services and infrastructure facilities. The new organisation combines the strong operational platform of GranEnergia in Brazil with IHC’s know-how in designing, building and servicing equipment and vessels for the offshore, dredging and mining markets.

Together, the companies will contribute to all stages of the value chain: designing, building, commissioning, installation, maintenance and decommissioning of equipment and vessels.

In the coming years, shareholders will therefore further invest in the expansion of GranIHC Services’ business lines. “We trust that as a single supplier, we will deliver unique services to the entire oil and gas market,” said Rodrigo Dantas, the new company’s ceo.