Brazil’s Vitoria port enhances technology with Indra solution

Brazil’s Companhia de Docas do Espírito Santo (Codesa) has implemented its first Vessel Traffic Management Information System (VTMIS) at Vitoria port, a solution that enhances safety and expands port capacity by streamlining mooring.

The VTMIS has been supplied by technology solutions firm Indra, as part of Brazil’s Port System Modernisation Plan backed by the Secretariat of Ports of the Presidency of the Republic. The plan also includes Indra’s help in modernisation of Santos port, another major Brazilian port.

“Vitoria will be the first public port in the country to operate with VTMIS. This system enables us to fully control the access channel and mouth. All data, including information on the winds, tides, weather, current, navigability, are managed with precision by the system,” commented Claudio Montenegro, Codesa chairman.

Montenegro explained that the next step will entail creating a work group to address changes in port access channel management.

Cristiano Alves, director of transport operations and defense at Indra, said: “Securing precise supervision over traffic increases the rotation of the entry of cargo ships into Vitoria's port harbor, which translates to swifter mooring intervals and the resulting increase of vessel traffic in the channel.”

The VTMIS incorporates all the information sent by radars, cameras, buoys, weather stations and automatic vessel identification systems so that operators can pinpoint each vessel’s position on a digital map and access the data regarding its cargo, origin or route. The system also receives all up-to-the-minute information on sea conditions and can communicate with the ship's bridge to coordinate entries or exits.

The system can also send information to the port’s single window for digital, paperless management of all the administrative processing necessary for mooring and managing cargo.