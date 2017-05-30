BSM opens ship management and crew service centres in Mexico

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) has officially opened its new Ship Management Centre and Crew Service Centre in Mexico following one year of operation.

The Ship Management Centre and Crew Service Centre are located in Mexico City and Ciudad del Carmen respectively, with 10 employees across both and the latter being the centre of offshore activities in the area.

The Ship Management Centre in Mexico City is handling financial and management functions for existing and new customers, in close coordination with the Crew Service Centre in Ciudad del Carmen which oversees operations and logistics related to the vessels’ management on both the Atlantic and Pacific Coast.

BSM said the two centres provide technical, commercial and crew management services for Mexican and foreign-flagged vessels, consultancy to Mexican ship owners and operators as well as integrated maritime solutions for the wider shipping industry.

For its operations in Mexico, the ship manager currently has six vessels under management, including two offshore flotel vessels accommodating over 700 industrial workers serving in the Gulf of Mexico for various customers, three tug boats and a panama-sized bulk carrier operating on the Mexican Pacific Coast and Ports.

Norbert Aschmann, ceo of BSM, said: “BSM recognises the importance of Mexico as one of the fastest growing shipping centres in Latin America, with an economy which is expanding rapidly. With these new facilities, our ambition is to work in the Mexican market to serve our existing and prospective new customers in a more direct manner.”