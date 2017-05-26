  • Home >
  • Cargo stranded in Chile customs strike
Chile’s customs association (National Association of Customs Officers of Chile- ANFACH) called an indefinite strike last Wednesday that is affecting Chilean ports, airports and borders and causing disruption and delays top freight movement up and down its 6,000 km-long Pacific coastline. Striking workers number around 1,900.

Day one of the strike saw some 850 Bolivian trucks struck at the border unable to cross into Chile, reported Xinhua. According to the Bolivian president of exporters, Wilfredo Rojo, the strike prevented Bolivia from moving goods worth $5m a day to and from Chile.

Only special cases attended, such as those related to humanitarian support and dangerous cargo, said ANFACH.

"The Government represented by the Undersecretary of the Treasury has not known the protocols of agreement signed with ANFACH on 28 May 2015 and 23 November 2016, when presenting a counter proposal that does not take over the commitments acquired with the customs workers. Consequently, we call for an indefinite National Stop of activities from 08:00 hrs. Of Wednesday 24 May 2017 ", the union said in a statement.

The National Customs Service informed that in order to ensure operational continuity and ensure the flow of foreign trade and the circulation of vehicles and passengers, the entity implemented a contingency plan at all border control points, ports and airports.

This coordination work is implemented from Arica in the North of Chile to Punta Arenas in the South to facilitate the completion of customs formalities, giving priority to the dispatch of dangerous, perishable or emergency cargoes, as medicines, the entity said. In addition, this plan monitors in detail the status of all control points where Customs is present, in order to respond quickly to any demands for attention that may arise in the context of the contingency.

Although port workers are currently not under strike, but some shipments may be delayed due to industrial action by other public sector services.

The National Agricultural Society [SNA] warned of the negative effects of the strike by public sector workers, especially of the Agriculture and Livestock Service [SAG].

Posted 26 May 2017

