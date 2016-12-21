Chembulk's Jack Noonan named CMA commodore for 2017

The award will be presented at gala dinner on 22 March 2017 following the annual CMA conference.

“The CMA is honored to present Jack Noonan with the 2017 Commodore Award. As the current president and as a former education chair of the CMA and board member of the CMA Education Foundation, it has been my great pleasure and honor to have seen and benefited first hand from his generosity of spirit and substantive support of our community,” said Joe Gross president of CMA.

“Education about what the industry contributes is paramount to all of us at CMA. And in the time I have had the chance to know Jack, I can honestly say that no one speaks more to the important core values of enthusiastically representing the business, whether it is in commercial dealing with his clients and customers, with his active support of the maritime academies, the growth and development of his company here in Connecticut, and his very clear enthusiasm for the people in the business.”

Noonan himself is a former graduate of the US Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point and sailed for six years as deck officer with the US flag fleet of Texaco. He has over 30 years experience in the tanker industry joining Chembulk as coo in April 2007. He was promoted to president after the acquisition of Chembulk by Berlian Laju Tanker (BLT) in December 2007 and subsequently to ceo of the BLT Chembulk Group in November 2010. He was actively involved in the restructuring of Chembulk Tanker parent BLT, spearheading the business-related initiatives of the process from January 2012 until its conclusion in November 2015.

CMA Commodore in 2016 was Euronav ceo Paddy Rodgers.