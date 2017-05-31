News:Americas

Customs strike ends in Chile

The National Association of Customs Officers of Chile (ANFACH) concluded its strike on Monday 29 May, according to the maritime services company Nisomar.

All Chilean ports, airports and borders in the country have now returned to normal operations.

The five-day strike has caused some initial delays in customs clearance including the port of Valparaiso, San Antonio and Santiago International airport which are now being dissipated, although special cases such as humanitarian support and dangerous cargo were attended as part of the contingency plan implemented by customs.

ANFACH ended its strike after reaching an agreement with the government. Last year ANFACH also had stopped several days over claims the government had not fulfilled its commitments.

Damages to the economy and losses of cargo had not been immediately evaluated but fruits and salmon growers were expected to have suffered disruptions in their exports.

