  • Home >
  • News >
  • Americas >
  • Danaos dragged into the red in Q3 by Hanjin bankruptcy
News:Americas

Danaos dragged into the red in Q3 by Hanjin bankruptcy

Danaos dragged into the red in Q3 by Hanjin bankruptcy

Containership owner Danaos was dragged into the red in Q3 by the impact the Hanjin Shipping bankruptcy.

Danaos reported an $8.39m loss in Q3 compared to $42.07m in the same period a year earlier and revenues were down $111.7m for the quarter compared to $144.5m in the corresponding period in 2015.

Danaos was hit by the bankruptcy of Hanjin which it described as one of its largest customers. The shipowner had three 10,100 teu and five 3,400 teu vessels on long term charter to Hanjin.

“As a result of the bankruptcy, we did not recognize any operating revenues for the vessels that had been chartered to Hanjin during the quarter,” the company said. Danaos’ operating revenues were reduced by $24.8m accordingly.

Additionally the company recorded a $15.8m writedown on unpaid charter owed by Hanjin up to 30 June.

It also resulted in Danaos being in breach of certain financial covenants at the end of Q3, which it has obtained waivers on until 1 April 2017.

“Notwithstanding the negative consequences of the Hanjin bankruptcy, the company is currently in a position to fully service all of its operational and contractual financial obligations,” Danaos said.

The company has so far managed to re-charter the five 3,400 teu vessels and said expects to complete negotiations to recharter the three 10,100 teu boxships.

Read all the background to the Hanjin Shipping bankruptcy on our timeline

 

© Copyright 2016 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Posted 16 December 2016
Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

[WHITE PAPER] UPDATED - The Future of the Container Industry 2016

So, after five major mergers or acquisitions in the top 20 container lines in the space of 12 months, and a major bankruptcy, the question is what will happen next?

In the latest white paper update we analyse the top 20 container lines, and where the future lies for those that survived as we move into 2017. 

Updated Container WP Front Cover Thumnail

Download your copy and explore:

  • The consolidators
  • The organic growth players
  • A death in the family - Hanjin Shipping
  • The future of the mid-sized container line
  • The wild card
  • What next?
                                                        
                                       Download the whitepaper                                  

Published in AmericasFinance & InsuranceContainersEuropeAmericas
Tagged under
back to top