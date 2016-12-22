  • Home >
  • News >
  • Americas >
  • Diana Shipping get bulker newbuilding price cut
News:Americas

Diana Shipping get bulker newbuilding price cut

Diana Shipping get bulker newbuilding price cut

Diana Shipping has negotiated a price reduction on two bulker newbuildings being built in China.

The shipowner said it had agreed with China Shipbuilding and Trading, and Jiangnan Shipyard to reduce the price of two newcastlemax bulker newbuildings by $1m each the. The newbuildings expected to be delivered on 4 January 2017 are now priced at $47.7m compared to $48.7m previously.

Diana Shipping has also chartered the 208,500 dwt vessel Newport News, currently under construction, to SwissMarine for between 22 and 26 months. The daily gross charter rate will be 24% above the BCI_2014 average of the five pre-determined time charter routes as published by the Baltic Exchange minus a 5% commission.

It has also chartered two panamax vessels to Glencore Agriculture. The Naias has been chartered for 9 – 13 months at $7,750 per day minus 5% commission, while the Leto has been chartered at $7,500 per day minus 5% commission for 7 – 10 months.

© Copyright 2016 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Posted 22 December 2016
Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

Untitled-1.png

Our December issue turns the spotlight on Smart Shipping, Ballast Water Management and the Hanjin Shipping collapse - all are hot topics that will continue to provide a great deal of commentary throughout 2017.

Our regional reports contain a special focus on China and Hong Kong, coinciding with the Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference event taking place as part of Hong Kong Maritime Week.

Click here to download a FREE December sample copy

Published in AmericasAsiaDry CargoShipbuilding & ShipyardsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top