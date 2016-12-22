Diana Shipping get bulker newbuilding price cut

The shipowner said it had agreed with China Shipbuilding and Trading, and Jiangnan Shipyard to reduce the price of two newcastlemax bulker newbuildings by $1m each the. The newbuildings expected to be delivered on 4 January 2017 are now priced at $47.7m compared to $48.7m previously.

Diana Shipping has also chartered the 208,500 dwt vessel Newport News, currently under construction, to SwissMarine for between 22 and 26 months. The daily gross charter rate will be 24% above the BCI_2014 average of the five pre-determined time charter routes as published by the Baltic Exchange minus a 5% commission.

It has also chartered two panamax vessels to Glencore Agriculture. The Naias has been chartered for 9 – 13 months at $7,750 per day minus 5% commission, while the Leto has been chartered at $7,500 per day minus 5% commission for 7 – 10 months.