  • Home >
  • News >
  • Americas >
  • Dryships returns to tankers with $102.5m acquisition
News:Americas

Dryships returns to tankers with $102.5m acquisition

Dryships returns to tankers with $102.5m acquisition

George Economou’s Dryships has re-entered the tanker market buying an aframax and a VLCC.

Dryships is splashing out $102.5m for a newbuild 113,205 dwt aframax being built in Korea and due for delivery in Q2 this year, and a 2011-built, 320,105 dwt VLCC, which it will also take delivery of in the second quarter.

Both vessels are expected to be employed on the spot market.

Economou, chairman and ceo of Dryships commented; “We are very excited to have re-entered the tanker market by acquiring a modern aframax tanker of eco- design and one very large vrude varrier at historical low prices.

“We continue to look at opportunities to diversify and grow our fleet with high quality tonnage and significant operating leverage.”

Dryships quit the tanker sector in mid-2015 selling its six aframaxes to companies belonging to Economou.

Posted 22 February 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

[WHITE PAPER] UPDATED - The Future of the Tanker Industry 2016

Download your copy of our latest FREE whitepaper to find out more about the crude and product tanker markets, low cost new building prices and finance, ballast water management convention and scrapping including, OPEC production cuts and a lot more!

3a82e490 updated tanker whitepaper mock up tangilble 0d90i90co0he00d001

Download your copy and explore:

  • The crude and product tanker markets
  • Low newbuilding prices and finance
  • Ballast Water Management Convention and Scrapping
  • New Frontiers
  • Conclusion
                                                        
                                       Download the whitepaper                                  

Published in AmericasEuropeDry CargoTankersNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top