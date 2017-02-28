First vessel calls APM Terminal Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico

APM Terminals Lazaro Cardenas received its first official vessel call Monday 27 February with the arrival of the 9,600 teu-Maersk Salalah.

The vessel called Mexican the on the AC2 Transpacific service from Asia, formally inaugurating the new terminal.

“[The Maersk Salalah call to Lazaro Cardenas] is a milestone as we add an additional operational terminal to our portfolio. A priority for us is to transition terminals under implementation into operation, and make them as efficient as possible to support our customers,” said Morten H. Engelstoft, ceo of APM Terminals.

“We have a significant portfolio across Latin America, and this will be our second terminal in Mexico [after Progreso, in Yucatan].”

“Mexico is a core part of our strategy of investing in growth markets and building state-of-the-art facilities to run more efficiently the supply chain from the heart of Mexico to Asia and the rest of the Americas,” explained Jose Rueda, md for APM Terminals in Mexico.

“The technology in this terminal will bring increased predictability and efficiency to our shipping line customers, whilst ensuring the highest levels of safety for our employees and supply chain partners.” he added.

“In addition to servicing ships, the new terminal in Lazaro Cardenas will enable us to further contribute to the nation’s growth story and long-term competitiveness by offering efficient, safe and reliable terminal services to producers and manufacturers. With the capacity to receive the world’s biggest ships and provide additional connectivity inland via our terminal at Cuautitlan Izcalli, in the industrial zone of Mexico City which is surrounded by over 200 onward distribution centres, we are in a unique position to facilitate trade for the country,” said Rueda.