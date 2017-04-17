Former FMC chairman Codero to run Port of Long Beach

Former Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) chairman, and current commissioner, Mario Cordero is to head the Port of Long Beach.

Codero will be leaving the FMC in May to take up the post of the Port of Long Beach after its Board of Harbor Commissioners voted on Friday to hire him to run the US West Coast port.

Democrat Cordero was replaced as chairman of the FMC by US President Donald Trump in January with Republican Michael Khouri coming in as acting chairman. Codero’s term as a commissioner was set to expire in 2019.

“After a comprehensive international search, the Board of Harbor Commissioners recognised that Mario Cordero is an ideal choice to lead the Port of Long Beach,” said Harbor Commission president Lori Ann Guzmán, said on Thursday a day before the vote.

“Mario not only has a deep understanding of the maritime industry from his leadership of the Federal Maritime Commission, but his service as a member of the Long Beach Harbor Commission gives him extensive knowledge of the needs of our carriers, terminal operators, cargo owners, and other trade partners.”

Commenting on leaving the FMC Cordero said: "It has been a privilege to serve on the Federal Maritime Commission these past six years, and it was a distinct honor that during my tenure I was entrusted with the chairmanship of the agency.”

Acting FMC chairman Khouri said: "Commissioner Cordero is an excellent choice to lead the Port of Long Beach and I am pleased for my friend’s latest professional success.

"He understands the criticality of transportation and trade to the strength of national economic competitiveness. I have every confidence he will work tirelessly on behalf of the Port of Long Beach, its tenants, and all those who depend upon that facility to move their goods."