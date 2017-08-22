Former LR chief Sadler takes up coo post at GasLog

Former Lloyd’s Register ceo Richard Sadler has new role at GasLog taking up the post of coo.

Sadler has been appointed coo of LNG shipowner Gaslog following the retirement of Graham Westgarth and will take up his new role in September. Westgarth will remain as member of GasLog’s board of directors.

Commenting on Sadler’s appointment GasLog ceo Paul Wogan said, “His deep understanding of the shipping sector and his years of relevant operational experience will make him a huge asset to the company.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Graham for his contribution to GasLog during the past few years of growth and I look forward to being able to continue to access his experience and wisdom as a board member."

Sadler commented: “The LNG and LNG shipping markets are experiencing a period of considerable growth with significant opportunities and I believe that GasLog is well placed to take advantage of these opportunities. I look forward to working with the team to continue to develop GasLog into a world-class player in the LNG value chain."

Sadler was ceo of LR from 2007 to 2015.