FPSO Libra arrives offshore Brazil

The Panama-flagged FPSO Libra has just arrived in Brazilian waters becoming the first floating unit that will work in the giant Libra deposit offshore Brazil.

The 73,868 gt FPSO was converted from a 1995 suezmax tanker.

It took more than two years for conversion to be undertaken at Sembcorp Marine’s Jurong Shipyard in Singapore. The conversion from the 1995-built shuttle tanker Navion Norvegia to FPSO Libra was done for a joint venture between Odebrecht Oil & Gas and Teekay Offshore (OOGTK).

Under a 12-year charter, FPSO Libra will be the first to produce oil in the giant Libra Block in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil. The unit to produce 50,000 barrels of crude and 4m cu m of gas.