Frontline in takeover bid for DHT Holdings

News:Americas

John Fredriksen’s Frontline is seeking to takeover rival tanker owner DHT Holdings in a stock-for-stock deal.

New York Stock Exchange-listed DHT Holdings said it had received a non-binding proposal from Frontline to acquire all outstanding shares in the company. Frontline has already bought around 16% stake in DHT Holdings.

Frontline is offering a stock-for-stock transaction at a ratio of 0.725 per shares in Frontline for each DHT share. This represents a price of $5.09 per share for DHT or $477m in total value for the company.

“Consistent with its fiduciary duties, DHT's Board will evaluate the proposal from Frontline and respond accordingly in due course,” DHT said.

Meanwhile in a move that would appear to be to prevent a hostile takeover bid DHT adopted a one-year shareholder rights plan and declared a dividend of one preferred share purchase right for each share of DHT common stock outstanding at the close of business on 9 February 2017.

“The board adopted the rights plan in response to Frontline's acquisition of a significant amount of outstanding common stock. The plan is intended to give the Board and DHT time to properly consider the non-binding proposal and to prevent any bidder or shareholder from acquiring control of DHT in a manner which would be inconsistent with the best interests of DHT and its shareholders,” DHT said.

A merger of the two companies would give Frontline a combined fleet of 94 existing tankers and newbuildings based on figures from the two companies websites.

Posted 30 January 2017

Posted 30 January 2017

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

