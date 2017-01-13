  • Home >
  • News >
  • Americas >
  • Grand Bahama Shipyard enjoys a busy 2016, expands its facilities
News:Americas

Grand Bahama Shipyard enjoys a busy 2016, expands its facilities

Grand Bahama Shipyard enjoys a busy 2016, expands its facilities

Grand Bahama Shipyard Ltd (GBSL) enjoyed a busy year in 2016 with 49 commercial vessels in its docks for repairs and other works.

The majority of the jobs were in the container, bulk and ro-ro segment and the tanker segment, as well as a small number of tugs and barges and offshore vessels.

The yards client list includes many major names in shipowning and ship management.

Among the jobs in 2016 V.Ships USA brought two bulk carriers, CSL Acadian and CSL Argosy to GBSL to do tank cleaning on both vessels. CSL Acadian also received extensive pipe work. While Wihelmsen Ship Management docked two containerships in May the Seaboard Atlantic and Seaboard Patriot.

In the tanker sector Solvang ASA operated tankers Clipper Victory and Clipper Sirius were both dry docked for general dry dock maintenance along with steel repairs followed by hull treatment this summer.

According to the shipyard it has a healthy orderbook with docking periods booked as far three years ahead.

To meet demand the yard is continuing to invest in expanding and upgrading its facilities.

“In 2016 significant investments included facility upgrades and purchasing of new machinery and tooling adding to our workshops’ capabilities,” said Graham Couser, vp sales and marketing for GBSL.

“We have further expanded our facility with capital improvements to the North Beach Wharf. Plans are afoot in 2017 for additional developments and expansions to our South Beach and East Beach areas which will benefit logistics and staging for the offshore and tanker vessels.”

Posted 13 January 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

Untitled-1.png

Our latest issue turns the spotlight on Smart Shipping, Ballast Water Management and the Hanjin Shipping collapse - all are hot topics that will continue to provide a great deal of commentary throughout 2017.

Our regional reports contain a special focus on China and Hong Kong, coinciding with the Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference event taking place as part of Hong Kong Maritime Week.

Click here to download FREE sample pages of our latest Issue

Published in AmericasShipbuilding & ShipyardsAmericas
Tagged under
back to top