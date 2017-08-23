Hapag-Lloyd and CMA CGM invest in New York Shipping Exchange

Container lines CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd have joined the funding for digital platform New York Shipping Exchange (NYSHEX).

Hapag-Lloyd and CMA CGM joined NYSHEX’s Series A funding along with additional investments from Goldman Sachs and GE Ventures, with total investments of $13m.

NYSHEX provides a digital “over-the-counter” freight forwarding contract and says it is now poised for expansion.

Along with CMA CGM and Hapag Lloyd, Orient Overseas Container Line and Mitsui OSK Lines are currently users of the platform and the exchange plans to continue pursuing further users.

Pre-accredited shippers and NVOCCs use the platform for fee while container lines pay $5 per teu.

Rodolphe Saadé, ceo of CMA CGM commented: "CMA CGM is pleased with the digital innovation NYSHEX brings to the container shipping industry.

“Digitisation is essential to offer our customers new and differentiated products. This partnership is an additional step in the digital transformation of CMA CGM, aimed at continuously creating value for its customers."

CMA CGM said that nearly 80% of its bookings are made by electronic means.