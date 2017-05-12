Keppel US unit wins LNG box ship order

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) US unit Keppel AmFELS has won a contract for two LNG-fuelled container vessels from US domestic line Pasha Hawaii.

The contract for the two 2,525-teu ships also has options for two additional vessels. No contract value was announced.

The vessels designed for the US domestic trade, or so-called Jones Act ships, will have a fully laden capacity of 500 45-foot containers, 400 refrigerated containers, and 300 40-foot dry containers, and a service speed of 23 knots.

Delivery of the first vessel is expected in the first quarter of 2020, with delivery of the second vessel in the third quarter.

“Keppel O&M’s technical expertise in LNG propulsion and commitment to customer service were two very important factors in our selection decision,” said Pasha Hawaii president and ceo George Pasha, IV.

“From the start, they went above and beyond and worked closely with us in customizing a vessel design that matched our requirements. Their experience in LNG vessel conversions will also prove to be very valuable as we build LNG dual-fueled vessels for the Hawaii trade,” he added.

The new vessels will operate fully on LNG from the start of service, dramatically reducing environmental impact and increasing fuel efficiency.

“As with the construction of our Jean Anne and Marjorie C, we look forward to working with an extremely qualified shipyard, based in the United States,” added Pasha, IV.