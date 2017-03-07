Landlocked Paraguay to get its first RTGs for Terport Terminal

Terport (Terminales Portuarias) in Paraguay has inked a contract with Konecranes for the delivery of two RTGs - the country’s first.

The Boxhunter cranes will be delivered in early 2018, according to Konecranes for the Terport SA container terminal, located in Villeta i.o San Antonio, on the outskirts of Asunción.

The terminal handles container traffic on the Paraguay River, providing a wide range of services to importers, exporters, feeders, line operators and special cargo heavy carriers.

“The Boxhunter RTG is an ideal match for the varied needs of this kind of multipurpose container terminal,” said Konecranes sales director Americas Region Jussi Suhonen. “You need to be able to jump into the machine quickly, carry out a container move on the fly, jump out again and do something else. Boxhunter will allow Terport to handle more container traffic with more flexibility in the same space.”

Containerised cargo is mostly transported on the Paraguay River and Terport is one of the largest terminals in the country.

The Boxunter RTGs on order will stack one-over-five containers high and seven containers wide plus truck lane, with a lifting capacity of 40.6 tonnes. They will be fully electric, driven by a cable reel system with fibre optics included. The auto-steering feature will be included, which allows the crane to be driven on a pre-programmed, straight path.