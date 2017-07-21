  • Home >
  • News >
  • Americas >
  • Latin American and Caribbean container port volumes up 6.7% in Q1
News:Americas

Latin American and Caribbean container port volumes up 6.7% in Q1

Latin American and Caribbean container port volumes up 6.7% in Q1

Container volumes at ports in Latin America and the Caribbean Sea increased by 6.7 % during the first quarter of 2017, according to a report released by the United Nations Economic Commission on Latin America and the Caribbean [ECLAC].

The increase of the port movement of containers reverse the fall observed in the throughput in 2016 which was negative 0.9%, during the same period. 

The growth in the first quarter 2017 was determined principally by the increase in the activity of eight countries: Nicaragua, 22.1 %, Panama, 12.6 %, Mexico, 10.0 %, Chile, 10.0 %, Peru, 8.2%, Dominican Republic, 38.8 %, Guatemala, 6.9 % and Honduras, 7.7 %.

This growth was attenuated by falls observed in two countries of the region those that contributed reductions to the total throughput: -4.7% Colombia and -6.1% Ecuador.

Nevertheless, other countries also showed positive growth rates although more limited: Brazil, 1.4%, Costa Rica, 1.2%, Uruguay, 2.7% and El Salvador, 1%).

Posted 21 July 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Michele Labrut

Americas Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

Published in AmericasContainersPort & LogisticsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top