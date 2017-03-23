Liberia Registry passes historic 150m gt landmark

The Ship Registry of Liberia (LISCR) announced it has passed the historic milestone of 150m gross tonnes (gt), confirming its position as the second largest ship registry in the world, behind only Panama, in terms of numbers of ships and gross tonnage.

Following the registration of the 43,301-gt bulk carrier SBI Jive, owned by the Scorpio Group, the Liberian-flag fleet currently numbers 4,167 vessels aggregating 150m gt, the Register said in a statement Wednesday. This milestone was recognised on Wednesday at the Connecticut Maritime Association’s annual Shipping Conference where Cameron Mackey, coo of the Scorpio Group accepted a ceremonial Certificate of Registry from Liberian Registry ceo, Scott Bergeron.

“There is currently intense competition for business in the ship registration sector. Liberia welcomes competition based on quality, safety and service, and we are excited about our immediate and long-term future,” said Scott Bergeron, ceo of the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR), the US-based manager of the Liberian Registry.

The Liberian Registry has long been considered the world’s most technologically advanced maritime administration, said the statement. It has a long-established track record of combining the highest standards of safety for vessels and crews with the highest levels of responsive service to owners. Moreover, it has a reputation for supporting international legislation designed to maintain and improve the safety and effectiveness of the shipping industry and protection of the marine environment, said LISCR.

Just recently, the International Registries Inc (IRI) said the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) is the world's second largest ship registry in deadweight tonnage terms at 223,262,177 dwt, also behind Panama.