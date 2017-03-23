  • Home >
  • News >
  • Americas >
  • Liberia Registry passes historic 150m gt landmark
News:Americas

Liberia Registry passes historic 150m gt landmark

Scott Bergeron, ceo of Liberian Registry Scott Bergeron, ceo of Liberian Registry

The Ship Registry of Liberia (LISCR) announced it has passed the historic milestone of 150m gross tonnes (gt), confirming its position as the second largest ship registry in the world, behind only Panama, in terms of numbers of ships and gross tonnage.

Following the registration of the 43,301-gt bulk carrier SBI Jive, owned by the Scorpio Group, the Liberian-flag fleet currently numbers 4,167 vessels aggregating 150m gt, the Register said in a statement Wednesday. This milestone was recognised on Wednesday at the Connecticut Maritime Association’s annual Shipping Conference where Cameron Mackey, coo of the Scorpio Group accepted a ceremonial Certificate of Registry from Liberian Registry ceo, Scott Bergeron.

“There is currently intense competition for business in the ship registration sector. Liberia welcomes competition based on quality, safety and service, and we are excited about our immediate and long-term future,” said Scott Bergeron, ceo of the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR), the US-based manager of the Liberian Registry.

The Liberian Registry has long been considered the world’s most technologically advanced maritime administration, said the statement. It has a long-established track record of combining the highest standards of safety for vessels and crews with the highest levels of responsive service to owners. Moreover, it has a reputation for supporting international legislation designed to maintain and improve the safety and effectiveness of the shipping industry and protection of the marine environment, said LISCR.

Just recently, the International Registries Inc (IRI) said the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) is the world's second largest ship registry in deadweight tonnage terms at 223,262,177 dwt, also behind Panama.

Posted 23 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Michele Labrut

Americas Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

[FREE SAMPLE PAGES] SMR_Logo_version_singleline_RGB_1.jpg

Our March issue reports on why Seafarers remain an essential link in the shipping chain, and the future of the industry hinges on doing everything possible to enhance their career prospects and welfare at sea, as highlighted in the recent MARTHA report. Also our Market analysis includes the resurgent dry bulk sector, country reports Denmark’s ‘Blue Economy’, and the Technical section a focus on emissions reduction. 

SMR March 1

Our latest issue features:

  • Container Analysis
  • Company Analysis
  • Seatrade Ship Managers Survey 2017 results
  • Panama Ship Registry turns 100
  • Plus much more
                                                        
                                       DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE SAMPLE PAGES NOW                                   

Published in AmericasAsiaEuropeMiddle East & AfricaRegulationShip OperationsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top