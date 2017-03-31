Liebherr delivers new cranes to Latin American ports

  • Home >
Latin America has become a favourite market for Liebherr Maritime that has recently delivered new equipment units to several Latin American: Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Mexico and Bahamas.

In Puerto Rico, Crowley Maritime’s Isla Grande Terminal at the port of San Juan has received three new STS. “This was the first order to Puerto Rico…The cranes incorporate the latest technology including semi-automatic mode which maximises the efficiency of container handling,” commented Gerry Bunyan, sales and marketing manager at Liebherr Container Cranes.

A new MHC type LHM 600 was delivered to Kingston Wharves multipurpose terminal at the port of Kingston, Jamaica. It is the biggest crane operated in the Caribbean with a maximum outreach of 58 metres able to handle 19 rows across ship, and in Mexico, Liebherr is assembling two new mobile cranes 9MHCs) type LHM 420 for the company Bredero Shaw International, at the port of Altamira, in the Gulf of Mexico.

The next delivery was at Freeport Container Port, which is operated by Hutchison Port Holdings, in the Bahamas, which had suffered the ravages of the category 4 hurricane Matthew. Liebherr provided in only four weeks’ time an LHM 550 and LHM 600 to keep the business going.

Posted 31 March 2017

Michele Labrut

Americas Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

