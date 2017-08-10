M2 Subsea and Harvey Marine in ROV alliance

M2 Subsea has formed a vessel alliance in the Gulf of Mexico with Harvey Gulf Marine to provide ROV services.

The alliance will see Harvey Marine's DP2 survey vessel Harvey Bronco equipped with M2 Subsea’s 150HP Triton XLX34 ROV system. The ROV is rated to 3,000 m depth and will be utilised for inspections and light intervention activities.

“The Harvey Bronco is a significant milestone for us as we continue to build on our successful vessel opportunities in the US and further enhance our overall service provision,” said Mike Arnold, M2 Subsea ceo.

Harvey Gulf chairman and ceo Shane Guidry said: “This alliance complements our existing fleet of multi-purpose support and light construction vessels, enabling Harvey Gulf to offer a broader range of services and superior performance to all other Jones Act vessel operators in the Gulf of Mexico.”

The Harvey Bronco will be based at Harvey’s Gulf’s operation yard in Port Fourchon, Louisiana.