  • Home >
  • News >
  • Americas >
  • M2 Subsea and Harvey Marine in ROV alliance
News:Americas

M2 Subsea and Harvey Marine in ROV alliance

M2 Subsea and Harvey Marine in ROV alliance

M2 Subsea has formed a vessel alliance in the Gulf of Mexico with Harvey Gulf Marine to provide ROV services.

The alliance will see Harvey Marine's DP2 survey vessel Harvey Bronco equipped with M2 Subsea’s 150HP Triton XLX34 ROV system. The ROV is rated to 3,000 m depth and will be utilised for inspections and light intervention activities.

“The Harvey Bronco is a significant milestone for us as we continue to build on our successful vessel opportunities in the US and further enhance our overall service provision,” said Mike Arnold, M2 Subsea ceo.

Harvey Gulf chairman and ceo Shane Guidry said: “This alliance complements our existing fleet of multi-purpose support and light construction vessels, enabling Harvey Gulf to offer a broader range of services and superior performance to all other Jones Act vessel operators in the Gulf of Mexico.” 

The Harvey Bronco will be based at Harvey’s Gulf’s operation yard in Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Posted 10 August 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

STORYBOX SMART operations conference session artwork v2

Published in AmericasOffshoreNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top