Mapping out the future for Brazil’s maritime industries

One of the highlights Marintec South America day two was the M&O Partners seminar which shared valuable information about what the major shipowners expect for the future in Brazil.

The M&O Partners Seminar featured a series of talks targeting the recovery of the Brazilian Maritime and Offshore industries, from investments, to regulation and local content policy changes.

Speakers included Paulo Carvalho, technical & surveillance director of Pré sal Petróleo - Ricardo Fernandes, executive director of The Norwegian Shipowners’ Association -

João Paulo Braz , managing director of Maersk Supply Service Latin America and Jan Lomholdt – partner at M&O Partners, bringing the new market reality into context, while giving insights into how the future looks for industry players.

The seminar underlined the importance of the Oil and Gas bidding rounds to be held in 2017 and what changes in regulations will mean for the industry, while, and what is the prospect for the local shipbuilding industry, which is many instances may involve retooling to offer repair & maintenance services, until new orders can be secured.

The seminar was one of many on the second day of the Marintec SA 2017 that kicked off early in the morning with a workshop on Strategic Management of the Supply Chain, held by the Brazilian Association of Naval Construction and Offshore (ABENAV), way before the doors opened at the event.

Once the main event began, it was standing room only at most of the presentations and a busy day for exhibitors. While there is no doubt that the local Maritime & Offshore markets are going through very tough times, it is crystal clear that all the players are optimistic for the future and ready to tackle the challenges they face.

Business meetings were being held all day in many booths at the expo, and according to the exhibitors interviewed by Seatrade Maritime News, the event has already exceeded expectations. The Innovation Space on the first floor became a hub for attendees and remained full during all the talks and presentations, while conference rooms on the second floor were usually packed.

The Innovation UK Session was also a major attraction, usually standing room only, with speakers covering Naval, Maritime and Offshore industry market trends and technologies. Diego Moreira from Petrobras explained the super-major’s procedures for contracting OSVs and offshore construction services, while signaled a positive outlook towards future spot and long-term vessel contracts, which certainly was a breath of fresh air to rattled OSV operators.

Graham Brown from Sonardyne showcased their NOAS – Navigation and Obstacle Avoidance Sonar technology, while Marco Caffe from BAE Systems, gave insight into the global Maritime and Offshore markets in general. Vice Admiral Petrônio Aguiar outlined the project for acquisition of Tamandaré class Frigates for the Brazilian Navy, highlighting its importance to the local defense industry, and signaling the Navy’s intent to build locally, if feasible.

In the next conference room, hosting the Marintec Panel, Luis de Mattos, President of SOBENA (Brazilian Society of Naval Engineering), offered an in-depth look at the challenges and perspectives facing the local Maritime and Offshore sectors from a technical point of view.

He explained the new logistics strategies being implemented by the main players and how these affect the demand for various types of ships and vessels, and a view on the growing rig decommissioning market.