Mexican container port volumes up 3.2% in 2016

Mexico’s Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) reports a 3.2% increase in the country’s container port volumes in 2016 to 5.68m teu, compared to 5.5m teu in the previous year.

According to Mexican statistics, the Pacific ports moved 3.93m teu, up 2.6% compared to 3.83m teu in 2015. The SCT cargo report shows that Manzanillo reached 2.58m teu, an increase of 1.6% compared to 2.54m teu the year before, keeping it as the leading site in this cargo segment. Meanwhile, the second most important port, Lázaro Cárdenas, posted an increase of 5.4% with 1.11m teu against 1.05m teu in 2015.

Based on Mexico’s General Coordination of Ports and Merchant Marine statistics, the ports of the Gulf of Mexico moved 1.74m teu, growing by 4.5% compared to 1.66m teu in 2015.

In that area, Veracruz is the leader in this area with 965,294 teu, up 3.6%; while Altamira, the second port with the largest operations of this type, reached 684,931 teu, growth 5.8% over 2015.

The ports such as Ensenada, Guaymas, Mazatlán, Salina Cruz and Chiapas in the Pacific; And by Progreso, Tuxpan, Tampico, Coatzacoalcos, Puerto Morelos and Dos Bocas in the Gulf of Mexico moved the rest of the country’s containerised cargo.