Meyer's Group orders two Damen tugs for its Panama operations

Meyer's Group has ordered two powerful Damen ASD 2913 tugs to operate in the waters of the newly expanded Panama Canal.

At an official signing ceremony at the Panama Maritime XIII World Conference-Exhibition held this week, Meyer’s Group ceo Michel Mittelmeyer, said the company was awarded a contract last year to offer towage support in the new Panama Canal locks.

These new tugs fulfil the requirements of the Panama Canal Authority as more powerful vessels, of at least 80 tonnes bollard pull, are needed given the ever-increasing size of vessels, Mittelmeyer added.

These two additions will give the company an 11-strong fleet, and six of these are Damen vessels. Both new vessels –Arcangel San Rafael and Arcangel San Gabriel- purchased at a total cost of $17m, will be ready for delivery in May and August.

The tugs are being customised with aft winches and FiFi 1. Two Damen ASD Tugs – Virgen del Valle and Evo- are deployed in Colon, at the Canal Atlantic entrance, servicing the oil terminal of Las Minas and Evergreen’s Colon Container Terminal. The tug Arcangel San Miguel is operating in Puerto Limon, Costa Rica

“We have known Damen Shipyards Group for many years now, and respect the quality of its vessel construction and this is coupled with very good service support,” said Mittelmeyer.

“Damen provides reliable, quality vessels, which are cost-efficient in the longer term. That is why we decided to remain loyal to Damen again this time.”

Damen sales manager for Latin America, Pieter Becker said: “The Meyer’s Group is a very loyal customer and it is a good sign that they have come back to us again. Damen very much enjoys partnering the Meyer’s Group and supporting them in their success. It is also nice that Damen tugs now have a significant presence at the Panama Canal.”