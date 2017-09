Nordic American Tankers (NAT) has inked another time charter with an oil major - this time BP.

The suezmax tanker owner said it had entered into a two-year time charter with BP. It described the rate of the charter as “minimum rate is well above our cash break-even level with an index linked formula providing for upside potential”.

The charter starts in mid-September.

NAT now has five vessels on charter to oil companies with contracts with Shell and ExxonMobil in addition to the latest with BP.