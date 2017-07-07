  • Home >
Navigator Holdings enters into new $160.8m loan facility

Navigator Holdings has entered into a $160.8m loan facility with Nordea Bank, BNP Paribas, DVB Bank America, ING Bank and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB) to refinance an existing loan facility that is due to mature in February 2018.

The facility agreement consists of a term loan facility in the sum of $100m and a revolving credit facility for $60.8m for the borrower Navigator Gas, with obligations under the agreement guaranteed by Navigator Holdings.

The owner and operator of handysize liquefied gas carriers said the funds would also go toward general corporate and working capital purposes.

The facility agreement will mature in six years, bears interest at an annual rate of US Libor plus a margin of 2.3% and will be secured by eight of the group’s vessels.

Navigator Gas’ fleet consists of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers including two newbuildings scheduled for delivery by end-October 2017.

Posted 07 July 2017

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

