  • Home >
  • News >
  • Americas >
  • NYMEX to list 11 marine fuel 0.5% futures contracts ahead of IMO sulphur cap

NYMEX to list 11 marine fuel 0.5% futures contracts ahead of IMO sulphur cap

NYMEX to list 11 marine fuel 0.5% futures contracts ahead of IMO sulphur cap

New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) will launch trading for 11 marine fuel 0.5% futures contracts on the CME Globex electronic platform from 9 December this year, roughly one year ahead of IMO’s 2020 fuel sulphur cap regulation.

The futures contracts will be cleared via CME ClearPort and will settle against S&P Global Platts physical marine fuel 0.5% assessments, announced CME Group, owner and operator of NYMEX.

The futures contracts to be launched are: USGC Marine Fuel 0.5%; European FOB Rotterdam Marine Fuel 0.5% barges; Singapore FOB Marine Fuel 0.5%; Mini European FOB Rotterdam Marine Fuel 0.5% barges; Micro European FOB Rotterdam Marine Fuel 0.5% barges; Mini Singapore FOB Marine Fuel 0.5%; Micro Singapore FOB Marine Fuel 0.5%; Singapore FOB Marine Fuel 0.5% vs European FOB Rotterdam Marine Fuel 0.5% Barges; USGC Marine Fuel 0.5% vs Gulf Coast HSFO; Singapore FOB Marine Fuel 0.5% vs Singapore 380 CST Fuel Oil; and European FOB Rotterdam Marine Fuel 0.5% vs European 3.5% FOB Barges.

Back in September 2017, Platts had proposed to publish daily cargo and barge assessments for marine fuels with a maximum sulphur content limit of 0.5% across key global ports from 2 January 2019. The new assessments are to be named ‘Marine Fuel 0.5%’.

Read more: Platts proposes new 0.5% sulphur fuel assessments from 2019

The new futures contracts mean bunker traders will be able to hedge a 0.5% instrument against a potential price fluctuation ahead of the IMO 0.5% global marine fuel sulphur content cap in 2020.

Platts reported that liquidity on the 0.5% swap contracts is as yet unknown, but traders believed in increased activity through 2019 as demand for 0.5% low sulphur fuel picks up towards the fourth quarter of 2019.

Posted 22 November 2018

© Copyright 2018 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Asia Correspondent

Whitepaper on UAE Storybox

Published in AmericasFinance & InsuranceRegulationNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top