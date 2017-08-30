OSM reinforces presence in Brazilian offshore crewing market

OSM is reinforcing its presence in the Brazilian offshore market with the posting of more than 90 specialised offshore positions onboard the FPSO Peregrino.

“OSM Brazil has successfully mobilised our crew on board the FPSO Peregrino,” said Tommy Olofsen, md of OSM Crew Management.

OSM Maritime Group (OSM) has been working with Statoil’s FPSO Peregrino since early 2016. “Creating new opportunities for professionals in the area has been a natural result of this project and we have now installed more than 90 specialised offshore positions on board the Peregrino,” said Walker Lima, gm of OSM Brazil.

Investments and expansion have been ongoing since 2013, in Brazil with multiple office locations, and an EBN Certification that marks the company as a registered Brazilian shipping company which have led OSM to position themselves strategically for growth and support within the area.

“The key to the success of this project is our commitment to continuous improvement. We will maintain close communication between both our on-and offshore teams in the hopes of predicting change and creating solutions to challenges before they arise,” explained Olofsen.

OSM is a leading third party management provider in the maritime industry with 11,000 employees delivering services to more than 500 vessels. The company has offices in 30 countries and is the largest provider of third party management services to the offshore supply industry.