Panama Canal sets new daily tonnage record in February

The Panama Canal set a new daily tonnage record in February 2017 of 1.18m Panama Canal tonnes (PC/UMS) with a total of 1,180 vessels through both the expanded and original locks.

The previous record was established in January 2017 when the canal recorded a daily tonnage average of 1.16 PC/UMS.

February is the third-consecutive record-breaking month for the Panama Canal. In December 2016 and January 2017, the waterway set monthly tonnage records after transiting 35.4m PC/UMS and 36.1m PC/UMS, respectfully.

“These records are evidence of the maritime industry’s growing adoption of the expanded canal,” said Panama Canal administrator Jorge L. Quijano. “As the new lane continues to reshape global maritime trade and its true impact becoming more and more apparent, we will continue to offer new growth opportunities to our customers and cargo destinations around the world.”

Eight months since the inauguration [of the new locks], approximately 850 neo-panamax vessels have transited the new locks, and 53% of containerised cargo transiting the waterway is using the expanded canal. In addition, 11 new liner services have been re-routed to take advantage of the economies of scale the canal offers. As the impact of the expansion becomes more evident, this number is expected to increase.

Further, LPG and LNG vessels, as well as bulk carriers, tankers and vehicle carriers have transited the expanded canal since it became operational last June 2016.

And in April 2017, the first neo-panamax cruise ship, capable of carrying up to 4,000 passengers, will transit the new locks.

