  • Home >
  • News >
  • Americas >
  • Panama ports container volumes plunge 9.1% in 2016
News:Americas

Panama ports container volumes plunge 9.1% in 2016

Panama ports container volumes plunge 9.1% in 2016

Containerised cargo moved by Panamanian ports fell 9.1% in 2016, the first time such a decrease has been recorded since the 2008 – 2009 economic crisis.

Panama ports reported total container volumes of 6.26m teu for last year 6.89m teu a year earlier with all terminals registering a decline.

The fall in volumes reflects a downturn in transhipment which has been a general trend in the region.

Two terminals posted double digit decreases; Evergreen’s Colon Container Terminal [CCT] on the Atlantic side fell by 19.9% to 632,845 teu while on the Pacific side, PSA International-Panama was 26.9% below last year with 157,967 teu. The terminal is undergoing expansion that will double its capacity.

Also on the Pacific side, Balboa saw a fall of 8% to 2.83m teu, while Cristobal on the Atlantic decreased by 2.3% to 793,941 teu having gained new services. Both terminals are administrated by Hutchison. Manzanillo International Terminal [MIT], on the Atlantic, fell 7.3% to 1.83m teu.

However, some terminals posted slight growth in the last quarter of 2016 in particular MIT, Cristobal and Balboa.

"2017 will be a period of transition in the maritime business on a global level, and above all with many changes in Latin America. New alliances and acquisitions in the sector of shipping lines; new terminals entering into operation and others in the process of completing their construction; and a lot of competition for the transhipment cargo will make the year of the rooster very ‘challenging’,” said Carlos Urriola, president of SSA International parent company of Seattle-based Carrix.

SSA International operates ports in Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Vietnam, Haiti and Puerto Rico with its flagship terminal in Panama, Manzanillo International Terminal-Panama [MIT].

Posted 15 February 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Michele Labrut

Americas Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

[WHITE PAPER] UPDATED - The Future of the Container Industry 2016

So, after five major mergers or acquisitions in the top 20 container lines in the space of 12 months, and a major bankruptcy, the question is what will happen next?

In the latest white paper update we analyse the top 20 container lines, and where the future lies for those that survived as we move into 2017. 

Updated Container WP Front Cover Thumnail

Download your copy and explore:

  • The consolidators
  • The organic growth players
  • A death in the family - Hanjin Shipping
  • The future of the mid-sized container line
  • The wild card
  • What next?
                                                        
                                       Download the whitepaper                                  

Published in AmericasContainersPort & LogisticsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top