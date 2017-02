Panama has registered an 8% increase in bunker sales volume for 2016 over the previous year, according to preliminary data from The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP).

In 2016, Panama sold approximately 4m tonnes of bunker fuels, up from 3.72m tonnes sold in 2015 and a stronger 25% jump over the 3.2m tonnes sold in 2014, the data showed.

Last year’s total bunker sales included 3.13m tonnes of sales in Balboa on the Pacific side of the Panama Canal, and 883,973 tonnes of sales came from Cristobal on the Atlantic side of the canal.