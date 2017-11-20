Panama Ship Registry opens new office in Houston

The Panama Ship Registry has opened a new Technical Office (SEGUMAR) in the city of Houston, Texas, USA, which will cater more specifically to clients of the area with advice through personalised consultation.

SEGUMAR Houston -Texas is to focus on giving Panama Ship Registry users’ specialised information and attention related to the thriving industry of offshore support vessels.

These offshore units not only include offshore drilling units (MODUS) but also platforms, barges and barge units.

Services will include Letters of authorisation (required for technical certificates on board, exemptions and any other required by the ship); Approvals, endorsement and exemption of international tonnage certificates (CCI-69); Minimum safety crew certificates; Certificates of exemption referring to all codes and agreements approved by Panama; Bunker Certificates (BCC); Certificates of Shipwreck Removal (WRC); Certificates of the Athens Convention (PAL); Certificate of responsibility for damages due to oil pollution, 1992 (CLC92); ISM statements for the company and the Declaration of the designated person endorsement

It is also to offer advice and coordination regarding issues related to accident investigation, Annual Safety Inspection (ASI), Flag State Control, Port State Control (PSC), as well as any other service that is required.

The Gulf of Mexico has the world’s largest number of offshore units which is why the largest providers of services and products dedicated to the technological and optimal evaluation of oil wells, have their headquarters in Houston.

The global service network of SEGUMAR is one of the major projects launched by the Panama Ship Registry, which has opened four new Technical Offices in London, Manila, Dubai, and now in Texas.

In addition, the SEGUMAR-New York Office was moved to Miami, in Florida joining Piraeus, Istanbul, Singapore, Busan, Imabari, Seoul, Tokyo and the one located at the main headquarters in Panama City.