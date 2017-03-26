  • Home >
  • News >
  • Americas >
  • Panama takes delivery of four Interceptor 1102 vessels from Damen Shipyards
News:Americas

Panama takes delivery of four Interceptor 1102 vessels from Damen Shipyards

Panama takes delivery of four Interceptor 1102 vessels from Damen Shipyards

The National Air and Naval Service of Panama (SENAN) has taken delivery of four Interceptor 1102 vessels from Damen Shipyards Group. 

The President of Panama, Juan Carlos Varela, performed the christening ceremonies of all four vessels on 6 February 2017.

Coinciding with the vessel handover, a deal was also signed a second contract with Damen for an additional batch of four Interceptors. Both contracts include a comprehensive after-sales package that consists of training, spare parts and maintenance.

Talking about the inaugural contract with SENAN, Damen sales manager Americas Pieter Becker states: “We are happy and very proud to welcome SENAN as a new client. This is a very professional organisation with whom we are looking forward to building a strong relationship.”

SENAN will mobilise the four new vessels from its Fort Sherman Naval Base located at the Caribbean end of the Panama Canal. The vessels’ primary function will be to combat illegal drug-trafficking activities in the surrounding area.

To this end, the Damen Interceptor 1102 is an extremely suitable choice of boat. Its low weight construction from fibre reinforced polymer composite materials combined with twin Volvo D6 engines deliver outstanding results.

“This is an ultra-fast vessel,” said Becker. “It can reach speeds of more than 55 knots.”

Contributing to such high speeds is the vessel design: the single chine hull reduces the amount of impact in heavier seas and improves high speed manoeuvrability.

Posted 26 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

James Henderson

Middle East Correspondent

[FREE SAMPLE PAGES]  Seatrade Maritime Review, March Issue

Our March issue reports on why Seafarers remain an essential link in the shipping chain, and the future of the industry hinges on doing everything possible to enhance their career prospects and welfare at sea, as highlighted in the recent MARTHA report. Also our Market analysis includes the resurgent dry bulk sector, country reports Denmark’s ‘Blue Economy’, and the Technical section a focus on emissions reduction. 

Our latest issue features:

  • Container Analysis
  • Company Analysis
  • Seatrade Ship Managers Survey 2017 results
  • Panama Ship Registry turns 100
  •  Plus much more

Download the sample pages here. 

Published in AmericasEuropeShipbuilding & ShipyardsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top