Panama to host World Maritime Day in 2017

Panama will celebrate next year the centennial of its Ship Registry and from 1 - 3 October host the World Maritime Day organised by the IMO Panama Minister of Maritime Affairs Jorge Barakat has announced.

“Within the framework of the celebration of the 100 years of the international Ship Registry of Panama, we have been distinguished by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), to celebrate the World Maritime Day, both events to be carried out in Panama city, in October next year”, said Barakat during the 117th session of the IMO General Council.

Only those countries complying with a high potential of quality and showing strong commitment to the implementation of international standards related to safety, maritime protection and marine environment, navigation and certification of seafarers, have been selected by members of the IMO for such events.

“This is the reason why on behalf of Panama we feel honoured and also would like to take this opportunity to invite the delegated members and the general secretary, Kitack Lim, to join us in this important occasion, that showcases the potential of our maritime sector, our improvements to the logistic platform and above all, our strength as the world’s largest ship registry”, said Barakat.

The theme chosen for the World Maritime Day for year 2017 is “Connecting ships, ports and people”, that will highlight the value behind the people working in the ports and the contribution to the world economy.

The World Maritime Day was established by the Administration Council of the IMO in 1978. Every year, through a different theme, offers an opportunity to focus attention in the importance of the maritime world transport and other aspects that the organisation wishes to highlight.