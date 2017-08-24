Pasha Hawaii orders LNG powered containership due at Keppel AmFELs for $400m

Pasha Hawaii has ordered a pair of 2,525 teu LNG powered containerships at Keppel AmFELS for more than $400m.

The Jones Act vessels will be built to proprietary design by Keppel and are expected to be delivered in Q1 and Q3 2020.

The vessels to be built by Keppel Offshore & Marines’s (Keppel O&M) US yard will be able to run completely on LNG. The 2,525 teu containerships will have 400 reefer slots.

“Keppel O&M is at the forefront of designing vessels that run on LNG propulsion systems and has the experience in LNG vessel conversions as well as the expertise in newbuild specialised vessels. In addition, Keppel AmFELS is ideally located and well-equipped to build a wide variety of vessels for the Jones Act market,” said Simon Lee president of Keppel AmFELs.

George Pasha, IV, president and ceo of The Pasha Group added, "This contract with Keppel allows Pasha Hawaii to continue to move forward in our commitment to providing the best resources possible for our customers and Hawaii's shipping industry, while minimising our environmental footprint."