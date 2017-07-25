Port of Antwerp International invests in Brazil’s Port of Açu

The Port of Antwerp, through its subsidiary Port of Antwerp International (PAI), will invest $10m in Porto do Açu, a privately owned port complex in São João da Barra, in the northern part of Rio de Janeiro State, in Brazil.

PAI, a subsidiary of the Antwerp Port Authority, was set up to participate and invest in overseas ports and port-related projects in strategic regions such as Brazil, as part of the port’s foreland policy. PAI chose for Porto do Açu, amongst others, because of its strategic location near oil and gas fields and the proximity to Minas Gerais, the gateway to Brazil.

Brazil, the largest economy of Latin America and the world’s seventh maritime trading partner for the port of Antwerp. More than 6.4m tonnes of freight are exchanged a year between Brazil and the port of Antwerp. This places Brazil on the sixth place as a trading partner. The investment from the port of Antwerp confirms the long term commitment of the Port of Antwerp towards the Brazilian market.

The construction of the Açu port complex started in 2007 and it began operations in 2014. The port has potential to operate 17 km of dock with a maximum depth of 25 m and capacity very large vessels such as capesizes and VLCCs. Located in the industrial heart of Brazil, Port of Açu is an industrial deepsea port for the handling of oil, gas, dry bulk, containers and general cargo.

The port also serves as a support centre for the Brazilian offshore sector due to its location to the Campos basin. The port connects international markets to the Brazilian market of more than 200m people.

The Port of Açu Industrial Complex is a port developed and controlled by the Brazilian Bovespa listed company Prumo Logística which is controlled by US-based EIG, one of the leading providers of institutional capital to the global energy industry.

PAI has the opportunity further co-develop the port, while enhancing the position of Antwerp in Latin America as a preferential port for the continent and has the option to invest additionally after 18 months at its sole discretion.