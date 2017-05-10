Saam Smit Towage in Panama buys Damen tug

Built for stock at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam, it was transported to the Netherlands for finishing. With the agreement in place the new vessel, named the SST Portobelo, is now underway to join the 11-strong Saam Smit tug fleet in Panama.

The SST Portobelo is the first ASD 2411 for Saam Smit in Panama. In October 2015, the company placed an order for an ASD Tug 2913, named the SST Rambala, which was delivered in May 2016. With 80 tonnes of bollard pull, she is ideal for assisting vessels through the expanded Panama Canal. The new ASD 2411 is smaller, but still has 70 tonnes of bollard pull and is exceptionally manoeuvrable. Recently Saam Smit ordered two ASD 2411 tugs for their operations in Brazil.

“Replacing a 55 with a 70 tonnes bollard pull tug fits in well with the Saam Smit Towage Panama strategy of serving its customers with the right tugs, especially in view of the trend of larger vessels sailing into the Panama terminal,” said Saam Smit’s general manager in Panama, Walter van der Dussen

As part of the contract, Saam Smit Panama will be trading in an older tug from their fleet in part exchange for the new vessel. “The SST Portobelo will prove to be a reliable vessel, ideal for conditions in Panama. Damen’s excellent after-sales service will be available to keep her performing at her best, supported by the new Damen Shipyards Curaçao just a short distance away,” commented Damen.