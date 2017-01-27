San Antonio International becomes largest container terminal in Chile

San Antonio International Terminal (STI), a joint venture of Seattle-based SSA International and Chile’s SAAM, became the largest terminal in Chile passing the milestone of 1.2m teu in 2016.

SSA International and SAAM also operate San Vicente International Terminal (STVI) in Southern Chile.

“For the first time, we have surpassed the 1.2m teu. We are also the first terminal in Chile to achieve this goal. To be exact, we did 726,029 moves or 1,207,465 teu. In 2015, we did 704,338 moves or 1,166,896 teu and comparing both years, we grew basically 3%,” said STI general manager Jose Iribarren. “This growth is related to increase in import cargo into Chile’s Fifth Region and empties loaded to the Eighth Region and Asia,” he added.

In spite of the entry of new intra-port competition with the start of operations of the new container port of Puerto Central and a strike in September at STI, which resulted in the loss of movement and, finally, of services, San Antonio International Terminal continued to head the national port activity by moving just over 1.2m teu in 2016. "That places us indisputably as the largest, efficient and most important port terminal in Chile," said Iribarren.

"Last year was a great year in terms of occupational safety, which has allowed us to consolidate significant reductions in our accident rates." Between 2014 and 2016, accidents were reduced with lost time of 76%.

STI is completing an expansion for a total investment of $100m which will take STI to be the terminal with the largest berth in the country and with the largest number of STS cranes, providing “greater flexibility to our customers and thereby continue to improve the service we provide,” he said.

San Antonio was the first terminal in Chile to receive in August 2016 the 13,000 teu-MSC Flavia, the largest box ship ever to dock in the country.