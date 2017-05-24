Scorpio Tankers fleet worth $3bn after Navig8 Product Tankers takeover

VesselsValue put the value of the combined fleet of Scorpio Tankers and Navig8 Product Tankers at $3.01bn with a fleet of 94 vessels totaling 6.25m dwt.
In the latest consolidation in the tanker sector Scorpio Tankers announced on Tuesday it would be acquiring Navig8 chemical tankers in a mixed cash and stock deal.
With a fleet valued at $3.01bn it would the world’s third largest tanker company by value, with China Cosco Shipping at no.1 with a fleet of 142 vessels valued at $4.12bn, and China VLCC in second place with 53 tankers valued $3.15bn according to VesselsValue.
Scorpio Tankers would jump ahead of fourth place Navig8 Group with 70 tankers worth $2.83bn and the Fredriksen Group with 68 tankers worth $2.63bn.
John Fredriksen has been trying unsuccessfully so far to expand his tanker with flagship Frontline making an all stock offer for DHT Holdings that has been rejected on multiple occasions.