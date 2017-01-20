  • Home >
  • News >
  • Americas >
  • Scorpio Tankers lines up $172m in loans for newbuilds
News:Americas

Scorpio Tankers lines up $172m in loans for newbuilds

Scorpio Tankers lines up $172m in loans for newbuilds

Scorpio Tankers has lined-up $172m in loans to partially fund eight newbuildings.

The $172m loan facility is with a group of banks including Macquarie Bank Limited (London Branch), DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale, The Export-Import Bank of Korea and Garanti-Instituttet for Eksportkreditt.

The facility comprises multiple tranches and will be used to fund up to 60% of the cost of eight MR product tanker newbuildings being built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard for delivery in 2017 and 2018.

The loan tranches have a maturity of six to 12 years and bears interest of LIBOR plus 2.02% per year.

Scorpio Tankers owns a fleet of 77 product tankers.

Posted 20 January 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

[WHITE PAPER] UPDATED - The Future of the Tanker Industry 2016

Download your copy of our latest FREE whitepaper to find out more about the crude and product tanker markets, low cost new building prices and finance, ballast water management convention and scrapping including, OPEC production cuts and a lot more!

3a82e490 updated tanker whitepaper mock up tangilble 0d90i90co0he00d001

Download your copy and explore:

  • The crude and product tanker markets
  • Low newbuilding prices and finance
  • Ballast Water Management Convention and Scrapping
  • New Frontiers
  • Conclusion
                                                        
                                       Download the whitepaper                                  

Published in AmericasEuropeFinance & InsuranceShipbuilding & ShipyardsTankersNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top