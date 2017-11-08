Shell expands LNG bunkering footprint with charter for US-based barge

Oil major Shell is continuing its expansion into the nascent LNG bunkering market inking a long-term charter on an LNG bunker barge newbuilding to serve the US East Coast.

Shell said it had finalised a long-term charter agreement with Q-LNG Transport for a 4,000 cu m LNG bunker barge that will be based on the US East Coast and operated by Harvey Gulf International.

Shell said the bunker barge would be used to supply marine customers on the US East Coast and support the cruise line industry.

"This investment in LNG as a marine fuel for the US will provide the shipping industry with a fuel that helps meet tougher emissions regulations from 2020," said Maarten Wetselaar, integrated gas and new energies director at Shell.

Shell said the bunker vessel would feature an innovative transfer system enabling it to load LNG from big or small terminals and bunker a variety of customers.

"Our commitment in the Americas builds on Shell's existing LNG bunkering activities in Singapore and Europe, as well as recently announced plans in the Middle East and gives us the ability to deliver LNG as a marine fuel to customers around the world," Wetselaar said.

In August Shell took delivery of the 6,500 LNG bunker vessel Cardissa to operate from the Gate Terminal in Rotterdam, it also chartered a 3,000 cu m LNG bunker barge to service inland waterways.

In Singapore Shell and Keppel joint venture FuelLNG completed its first LNG bunkering for the FLNG vessel Hilli Episeyo in September.