  • Home >
  • News >
  • Americas >
  • ST Engineering buys US Gulf rig repair facility fo $25m
News:Americas

ST Engineering buys US Gulf rig repair facility fo $25m

ST Engineering buys US Gulf rig repair facility fo $25m

Singapore's ST Technologies is buying an offshore repair and fabrication yard in the US Gulf for $25m.

ST Technologies said it was buying selected assets of Worldwide Marine Mississippi (WMM) adjacent to its VT Halter Marine's Pascagoula facility. The company is paying $25m for the assets which comprise a purpose-built facility of 94 acres for heavy marine fabrication, and offshore oil and gas rig upgrades, repairs and conversions.

“Since the downturn of the offshore and marine industry, the Group has been looking to acquire assets that represent long-term value and can enhance its capabilities whilst offering scale advantages in the marine repair segment,” ST Technologies said. 

“The acquired assets, which are situated in a prime location in the Gulf of Mexico and with close proximity to VT Halter Marine’s Pascagoula yard enable the Group to leverage resources and derive greater synergies in its ship repair business.”

The acquisition was paid for in cash from internal funding.

Posted 25 August 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

STORYBOX Technical Forum Artwork for SOMWME Conference session

Published in AmericasAsiaShipbuilding & ShipyardsOffshoreNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top