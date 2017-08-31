Stolt-Nielsen Houston facilities undamaged by Hurricane Harvey, access blocked

Stolt-Nielsen says its facilities in Houston are undamaged by Hurricane Harvey although access is closed.

The company said that its bulk-liquid storage terminal Stolthaven Houston; a tank container depot operated by Stolt Tank Containers; and an office building on the Houston Ship Canal had all suffered no material damage. Stolt Neilsen said all its employees in the area were safe and accounted for.

“Areas around Stolthaven Houston are flooded, with roads, rail and the ship channel all closed, preventing access to the terminal. The terminal is not expected to become operational for at least the next few days, as flood waters recede and safe access is again possible,” the company said.

“Similarly, Stolt Tank Containers' maintenance and repair facility was not damaged by the storm.”

The company said that it was uncertain when normal port operations would resume with significant congestion expected to result in further delays. All Stolt Tankers vessels in the area were reported to be safe and fully operational.