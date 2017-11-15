Torm set to apply for US listing on Nasdaq

Torm said it would file a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission later on Wednesday for a listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York, and it hopes to complete the listing before the end of the year.

The Nasdaq New York listing would see the company dual listed in the US and Denmark on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Torm said it believed a dual listing would attract further investor interest and provide stronger visibility towards an international investor community

“In 2016, we took the first step towards a US listing when we implemented the corporate reorganisation and established Torm plc. A US listing is the natural next step for Torm. We remain committed to expanding our investor footprint in the US, and the dual-listing underlines this ambition,” said Torm executive director Jacob Meldgaard.