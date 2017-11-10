TOTE contracts MAN Diesel & Turbo for ro-ro pair LNG conversion

The US shipping company is converting two ro-ro vessels North Star and Midnight Sun to dual fuel LNG. MAN Diesel & Turbo unit MAN PrimeServ will convert the ships that are currently both powered by 4 × MAN 58/64 engines to be retrofitted to MAN 58/64 retrofit units.

The vessels were built at NASSCO in the US and commissioned in 2003.

Thomas Spindler, head of upgrades & retrofits at MAN PrimeServ Augsburg, explained: “To meet TOTE’s requirements, we have developed a solution based on our well-proven 51/60DF retrofit. Accordingly, the engineering approach to the 58/64 retrofit is very familiar to us, and this project represents a straightforward conversion procedure.”

Peter Keller, evp of TOTE said: “We have been investigating and testing many options for shifting the fleet to LNG. The conversion of the existing engines is the most reliable and beneficial solution.”

TOTE already operates two LNG-powered containerships the Isla Bella and Perla del Caribe launched in 2015 and equipped with single MAN B&W 8L70ME-GI engines.