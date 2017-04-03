Two NYK vessels receive Panama Canal's Green Connection Award

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) has awarded two NYK-operated vessels — Garnet Leader, a pure car and truck carrier (PCTC), and NYK Remus, a containership —its Green Connection Award, a new initiative started on 1 January to recognise vessels that demonstrate excellent environmental stewardship.

Both vessels Captains received the award from ACP environmental specialist Alexis Rodriguez, after transiting the waterway.

The award is part of the Panama Canal Authority’s Green Connection Environmental Recognition Programme, and recipients are determined by evaluating eligible candidates based on the ship’s Environmental Ship Index (ESI) score. The Environmental Ship Index (ESI) is an index administered by the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH) to measure a ship’s emissions based on the amount of nitrogen oxide (NOx), sulphur oxide (SOx), particulate matter (PM), and greenhouse gas released.

NYK said it considers environmental issues to be an opportunity for differentiation, and the company will continue to promote environment-minded activities.